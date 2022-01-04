San Antonio police searching wooded area for missing 3-year-old Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – San Antonio police chief William McManus gave an update on the case of missing Lina Khil Tuesday afternoon.

Khil has been missing for more than two weeks now. An Amber Alert was issued stating she was last seen Dec. 20 at an apartment complex.

McManus said that Khil is still missing as of Thursday. This makes 15 days since she went missing.

Officials are now searching woods near Huebner and Babcock after reportedly receiving a lead in her case. He did not give details on the lead.

FBI dive teams were reportedly called in to help the search, McManus said.

A $150,000 reward is offered for any information that could help bring her home.