SpaceX: Starship SN11 explodes, debris falls from the sky

Texas

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted:

SpaceX successfully conducted multiple tests of its raptor engines on its Starship prototype on Jan. 13, 2021. The prototype is similar to this spacecraft, seen sitting on the SpaceX launch pad in South Texas near Boca Chica Beach on Nov. 30, 2020. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KVEO) — Starship SN11 took flight Tuesday morning, despite foggy conditions.

SN11 successfully took flight at 8 a.m. but exploded while still in flight, due to an anomaly during the landing sequence, reports said.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stated engine 2 had issues on ascent and mentioned they will examine the ‘bits.’

The fourth high-altitude test, from the SpaceX Boca Chica site, could hardly be seen by spectators. However, they could hear the engines.

Spectator, Michael Harris said this was his third attempt at watching SN11 take flight.

While the rocket was not visible through the fog, he says he was impressed by the sound and smell.

Michael Harris describes the sounds he heard on Isla Blanca Park. (KVEO)

A few minutes after the explosion, spectator Jessa Koppenhofer witnessed a piece of debris fall from the sky.

Wind carried what is believed to be a piece of insulation from the rocket to Isla Blanca Park.

Jessa Koppenhofer describes the piece of debris she found. (KVEO)

Watch the high-altitude test flight below, at minute 05:02 you can hear a ‘boom’:

SpaceX had previously scheduled the SN11 test on Monday, but had to postpone as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was unable to reach the Starbase in time for launch, said Elon Musk on Twitter.

The launch test of SN10 had a successful flight and landing, however it exploded moments later due to reports of a methane leak.

