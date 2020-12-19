Lubbock family grateful for community’s help finding missing man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department said a body was found behind the Bingo Express 1 on Clovis Road just after 9:45 a.m.

LPD said in a press release that officers located 78-year-old Ysabel Flores deceased.

Flores was last seen on Saturday night at the same bingo hall. His family said he was in the early stages of dementia and believed he could have been in danger.

His son, Eddy Flores, said his dad had been a cook for more than 50 years. He described him as a friendly man and a good father.

Eddy said about 50 people showed up to help search for his father, and even ran out of flyers to pass out.

“It was amazing. I mean God opened everybody’s ears and hearts and they were willing to come and I’m glad you know. Like I said, I expected it from Lubbock, from the Lubbock community and I’m thankful for that,” Flores said.

A GoFundMe for Ysabel Flores’ funeral costs has been created. You can find it here.

Even before police provided public confirmation, the Flores family believed the body was him.

A photojournalist at the scene reported that the body was moved from the scene by about 11:30 a.m.