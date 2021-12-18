Lubbock police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed during an apparent drive-by shooting in an east Lubbock neighborhood, police said Saturday.
Police said in a statement officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday night and learned 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington had been shot. The boy had already been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said Saturday no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
