Lubbock police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old

700 block of East Ursuline Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed during an apparent drive-by shooting in an east Lubbock neighborhood, police said Saturday.

Police said in a statement officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday night and learned 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington had been shot. The boy had already been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said Saturday no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

