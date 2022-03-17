HOUSTON (KETK) – A man who is accused of shooting his supervisor to death in Houston was charged with murder, according to court documents.

The shooting took place at Cedar Gate Technologies. 26-year-old Montavius Terrell Wright allegedly carried out the shooting and his bond was set at $500,000, said our NBC affiliate KPRC.

On Wednesday, the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department received calls about an active shooter at a business in the 3800 block of Cummins around 11:58 a.m.

Police said Wright shot his supervisor, 48-year-old Doran Kelly, in the head. The incident happened on the 10th floor of an office building. Kelly was also pronounced dead at the scene.

There were other employees in the building when the shooting happened. However, no one else was hurt, said authorities.

A witness heard a gunshot and noticed Wright pointing a gun at Kelly, said a prosecutor. Wright then lowered the gun and uttered for the witness to not mention anything, then headed down stairs, added the prosecutor.

Police believe the shooting may have been targeted to only hurt Kelly. Wright later surrendered and was arrested at his home at an apartment complex in 1625 Fannin Street.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors filed a request for Wright to receive a $1 million bond. They also said the murder happened “in cold blood.”

Wright should appear in court on Friday, March 18. A judge also decided that Wright is not allowed to contact the family of the victim or Cedar Gate Technologies employees.

Wright also had to give up his passport and must remain in Harris County and the surrounding counties. He is also going to be monitored by GPS and have to follow a 24-hour curfew.