Man arrested in South Texas for illegally providing dental services from his house

MISSION, Texas (KETK/KVEO) — The Mission Police Department arrested a man for illegally providing dentistry services from his house.

A Mission police spokesperson told KVEO, a woman went to Carlos Raul Flores’ home for a dentist appointment in November 2020.

Flores made an incision on the woman’s gums to remove her wisdom tooth. In May 2021, the patient went back to Flores, and he extracted the tooth.

The woman would later visit Flores two additional times because her gums would go numb, and she experienced pain. The man told her this was due to healing.

The victim took medication and went to see another dentist, who told her Flores left the roots of the wisdom tooth in her gums.

The dentist then alerted Mission police about the issue.

Officers conducted an investigation, and they found that Flores did not have a dentistry license in Texas, but Flores possibly had practiced dentistry in Mexico.

On Thursday, Flores was arrested and arraigned on two counts of practicing dentistry without a license. This is a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $10,000.