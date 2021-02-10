Man kills himself in front of Texas Congresswoman’s home

IRVING, Texas (KXAS/KETK)- A man took his life outside Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne’s house on Wednesday.

Van Duyne is a U.S. Representative for Texas’ 24th Congressional District. She is also a former mayor of the City of Irving.

Police said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Shumard Oak Lane, wrote our NBC affiliate KXAS.

The man died by suicide with a handgun and has not been identified, according to the Irving Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Van Duyne was at home during the shooting. Other people were with her and heard the gunshot.

A spokesperson for the Congresswoman said she heard the shot, saw the body in the front of her house and called police.

Law enforcement said they do not believe there is additional threat to Van Duyne. They are also trying figure out how the man entered the gated community.

Irving police have also reached out to the FBI, but they will continue to lead the investigation.