Man only wearing underwear, yells on street that he was kidnapped, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK)- A man only wearing underwear was yelling on the street that he was kidnapped, according to a report that Houston police received.

The man also said more people were being held hostage inside a house.

Police were able to enter a residence at 4800 Raven Ridge, and they rescued 25 men and one woman. Officials said, this was a human smuggling operation, and they are working with the Department of Homeland Security.

Local school police officers also opened a nearby school gym so the victims could find shelter from the cold weather.