HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.

James Lee Zapata Jr., 23, pled guilty and was sentenced for the February 2019 murder of ­­­Texas State University student Aaron Jackson Peterman.

Image of Martin Garcia Jr. (Hays County photo)

A second person connected to the case pled guilty to Peterman’s murder in July. Martin Garcia Jr. received a life sentence as well, according to records.

According to a past release from the San Marcos Police Department, Peterman was found dead in his apartment in the 1600 block of Aquarena Springs Drive by a family member with a single gunshot wound.

Zapata was previously held on a $750,000 at the Hays County jail.