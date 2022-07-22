WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was charged in 2015 for causing an estimated $12,000 in damage from vandalizing Wichita Falls school buses was arrested after police said he stole popcorn chicken from Walmart.

Stefan Miller Shaffer mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Stefan Miller Shaffer, 24, of Wichita Falls, was charged with theft under $100, enhanced due to prior theft convictions.

Shaffer was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, July 21, 2022, and released on Friday, July 22, after posting the $500 bond on the charge.

According to the affidavit, the incident occurred on Thursday, July 21, at around 1:30 p.m. at the Walmart location on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls.

Police said a Loss Prevention Officer with Walmart told them she observed Shaffer choose a container of popcorn chicken from the store deli display and consume the chicken as he walked around the store and shopped for other items.

The affidavit said the popcorn chicken was valued at $2.76.

The officer said she saw Shaffer discard the empty container after he consumed all the chicken prior to going to the registers and paying for other items that he had selected.

According to the affidavit, the loss prevention officer told police Shaffer made no attempt to pay for the chicken that he had consumed.

The affidavit said the loss prevention officer confronted Shaffer as he attempted to exit the store and had him come back to the loss prevention office. A check on Shaffer’s history showed a previous conviction for theft, enhancing the charge to a Class B Misdemeanor.

The prior conviction for theft came in August of 2021 when Shaffer attempted to walk out of the same Walmart location with over $650 worth of electronics, body wash, and clothes after attempting to pay with a Dillard’s card.

According to that affidavit, Shaffer was seen on surveillance footage leaving the store with the following:

Several items of clothing totaling $80.21

Several bath and body wash items, valued at $21.51

An electronic cable, valued at $4.88

An electronic hoverboard, valued at $178

A Bissell Crosswave vacuum cleaner, valued at $379.

The affidavit said Shaffer can be observed on security footage attempting to pay for the items with a Dillard’s American Express card at a self-checkout counter. After two declined attempts, Shaffer and another individual walked out of the store without paying.

Shaffer also has a conviction in 2016 for theft over $500 but under $1,500.

The year before, in 2015, Shaffer was charged with criminal mischief under $20,000 after police said he vandalized six Durham School Services buses, causing over $12,000 in damage.

In all, Shaffer has 11 arrests on record, including several drug charges, unauthorized use of a vehicle, continuous violence against the family, and tampering with evidence.