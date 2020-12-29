Man wanted for shooting at Texas police officer on Christmas Eve; $11,000 reward offered

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man accused of shooting at an officer multiple times on Christmas Eve. There is a combined reward of up to $11,000 for information leading to his arrest.

APD said he is 41-year-old Louis “Taz” Rhyne. There is a warrant out for his arrest, and he is facing aggravated assault on a police officer charges. His bond is set at $1 million.

The shooting took place early on Christmas Eve morning on Travis Green Lane and Hero Drive, APD previously reported. The patrol car and neighboring cars were damaged by the gunfire, but the officer was not hurt.MORE: Multiple shots fired at APD officer Thursday morning, police searching for suspect

Rhyne has three other outstanding felony warrants, APD said, for incidents related to a burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

APD said Rhyne is considered “extremely dangerous” and should not be approached. Call 911 if you spot him. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (512)-472-TIPS or submit a tip online.

Rewards are up for grabs in return for information leading to Rhyne’s arrest:

Capital Area Crime Stoppers: Up to $1,000

Austin Cops for Charities: $3,000

Austin Police Association: $2,000

Greater Austin Crime Commission: $5,000

Those who give tips leading to the arrest can stay anonymous and are eligible for the full $11,000, APD said.