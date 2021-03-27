Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after Texas DPS trooper shot in Limestone County

MEXIA, Texas (KXAN) — An “armed and dangerous” suspect is on the run after he allegedly shot a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Limestone County on Friday night.

DPS says the trooper is in a critical condition in a hospital after the shooting outside Mexia, northeast of Waco, at about 8 p.m.

DeArthur Pinson, Jr. has been identified as the suspect. Anyone who sees the 36-year-old should not approach him and should instead call 9-1-1.

DeArthur Pinson Jr. DOB 7/15/84 is currently wanted in connection to a shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper near Mexia, Texas.

Pinson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts.

Pinson is described as a black male who is 6 ft tall. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side. DPS said he may be wearing glasses.

Early on Saturday morning, DPS issued a Blue Alert for Pinson.

Blue Alerts are issued for people who are accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.