Marine veteran and family gifted new mortgage-free home

WACO, Texas – Friday was a special day for a disabled Marine veteran and his family as they walked through their mortgage-free, fully-furnished home for the first time.

Veteran Marine Staff Sergeant Felipe Tremillo, Jr. and his family have been living in an RV for the past three years, but this changed as they received the keys to their new home – thanks to Operation Finally Home.

Tremillo, Jr. served for twelve years, and as a result deals with a variety of psychical trauma – such as migraines from a traumatic brain injury and bilateral knee degeneration joint disease – and he never thought he would receive a gift like this.

Operation Finally Home provides mortgage-free homes for wounded and injured vets across the states.

“Hayward tells me, ‘You do a lot for people. You’re always doing stuff for people in the community,'” Tremillo, Jr. said. “‘I don’t know if you know about this organization, but they build houses for vets.’ I was like, ‘I don’t deserve that, man.'”

Tremillo, Jr. applied, and was surprised on February 2 with the news, as they were escorted to a groundbreaking ceremony.

On Friday, they were able to see the finished product in the presence of families, neighbors and the partners who made it happen.

Sorrells & Co. Design President Steve Sorrell says this is the second project he has been a part of, and it’s an honor to contribute.

“Operation Finally Home does such a great job of putting these together, and vetting out our veterans,” Sorrells said. “Finding really worthy people is the least we can do.”

H-E-B helped with providing materials to build the home, furnishing the home, and providing groceries.

The Tremillo family says they are grateful for their journey, and for their faith for leading them to this point.

“Coming into something like this, decorated so beautifully,” Tremillo, Jr. said. “My children have their own room, everything decorated to all their interests and everything they love. It’s just an absolute blessing. It’s beautiful.”