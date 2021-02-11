At least five confirmed dead in ‘mass casualty incident’ after a 100-vehicle crash in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – At least five people have been confirmed dead after a “mass casualty incident” with dozens injured after a 100-vehicle crash in Fort Worth.

The deaths were confirmed by our sister station NBC5.

This is a picture from @FortWorthFire . This is a bad wreck at I-35W Northbound just north of downtown Fort Worth. MedStar confirmed dozens of vehicles involved, dozens injured, some critical. Avoid area. Southbound lanes of I-35W and arteries into the area also impacted. https://t.co/siZUqvRSnQ — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) February 11, 2021

Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department told NBCDFW that firefighters are going car-to-car looking for people who need medical care. Drivdahl said that it will “take a lot of time” to clear the damage.

“If you don’t have to get out, please don’t get out,” Drivdahl said in a live phone interview. “We have a lot of emergency crews doing a lot of work. The last thing we need is people who don’t need to be out getting into any type of accidents.”

MCI alert. 1601 N Freeway. Multiple vehicles involved. Multiple people trapped. More details to follow. PIO responding. — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) February 11, 2021

Fort Worth Police said that all northbound lanes of I-35 are closed.

According to Samantha Davies with NBC 5, the incident began around 6:39 a.m.