FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – At least five people have been confirmed dead after a “mass casualty incident” with dozens injured after a 100-vehicle crash in Fort Worth.
The deaths were confirmed by our sister station NBC5.
Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department told NBCDFW that firefighters are going car-to-car looking for people who need medical care. Drivdahl said that it will “take a lot of time” to clear the damage.
“If you don’t have to get out, please don’t get out,” Drivdahl said in a live phone interview. “We have a lot of emergency crews doing a lot of work. The last thing we need is people who don’t need to be out getting into any type of accidents.”
Fort Worth Police said that all northbound lanes of I-35 are closed.
According to Samantha Davies with NBC 5, the incident began around 6:39 a.m.
- Dole issues salad recall of Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit due to undeclared allergens
- Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
- At least five confirmed dead in ‘mass casualty incident’ after a 100-vehicle crash in Fort Worth
- After teen son’s deadly overdose, doctor warns parents about social media’s role in buying and selling drugs
- Lindale PD urges drivers to avoid Toll 49, all bridges and overpasses for I-20 iced over