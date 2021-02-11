At least five confirmed dead in ‘mass casualty incident’ after a 100-vehicle crash in Fort Worth

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – At least five people have been confirmed dead after a “mass casualty incident” with dozens injured after a 100-vehicle crash in Fort Worth.

The deaths were confirmed by our sister station NBC5.

Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department told NBCDFW that firefighters are going car-to-car looking for people who need medical care. Drivdahl said that it will “take a lot of time” to clear the damage.

“If you don’t have to get out, please don’t get out,” Drivdahl said in a live phone interview. “We have a lot of emergency crews doing a lot of work. The last thing we need is people who don’t need to be out getting into any type of accidents.”

Fort Worth Police said that all northbound lanes of I-35 are closed.

According to Samantha Davies with NBC 5, the incident began around 6:39 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51