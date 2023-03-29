HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a tough loss for the Houston Cougars on Friday night, falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the Midwest Regional semifinals of the men’s NCAA Tournament. But it was a tougher loss for Texas’ big-time sports bettor, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

The Houston furniture salesman lost out on a big payday when UH lost in the Sweet 16, losing $4.05 million on wagers for the Cougars to win the national championship. If the Coogs did win out and win in the Final Four in what would have been a very friendly crowd in NRG Stadium in Houston, Mattress Mack would have had a payday of $35 million.

Not only did McIngvale lose out, but some of his customers did as well, because those who bought furniture at his store would have gotten it for free if UH had went all the way.

The UH loss brings Mattress Mack’s total to $8.15 million lost in wages this year. McIngvale has lost bets on the Dallas Cowboys (losing to San Francisco) and the TCU Horned Frogs (to Georgia) in 2023 and didn’t bet on this year’s Super Bowl.

While losing over $8 million is tough for any person to deal with, Mattress Mack is still in a good position to make big bets. He won $75 million when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series, which is the biggest payoff in the history of sports betting in the U.S.

And you know what? McIngvale is running it back with the Astros, putting down $1.9 million at Caesars Sportsbook for his hometown team to repeat as World Series champions in 2023.

With the odds of the Astros winning it all this coming season at +600, Mattress Mack is looking at only a $11.4 million payoff right now, unless he makes more bets.

And that may depend on how many customers signed up to his new deal at his store, where if they purchase more than $5,000 on furniture or mattresses, they get it free if the Astros repeat as champs.