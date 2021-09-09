Miss Texas USA 2021: Meet the newly crowned title holder Victoria Hinojosa

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It was a moment one Texas woman says she’s been waiting for, and it happen in front of people watching in person and thousands watching on-line, around the world. Victoria Hinojosa, 22, was crowned the new Miss Texas USA 2021!

The event which happened over the Labor Day weekend, took place in Houston. She placed first out of more than 120 competing contestants. All hoping to win, but Hinojosa came out on top. Now, she gets the chance to compete for the Miss U.S.A. title in November in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with the newly crowned title holder inside the CW39 Houston studios, to discuss a range of topics. Including, what her experience was like, her plans as Miss Texas, and the modern relevance of pageants in 2021.