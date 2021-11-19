UPDATE: Amber alert for missing teen remains active

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information. Cameron County authorities first issued a statement saying that 13-year-old, Bella Martinez, had been located at Boca Chica Beach near SpaceX. Later, authorities issued a retraction stating that the girl that was found at the location was not Martinez. This AMBER Alert remains active.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities continue searching for a missing 13-year-old girl out of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department said they are searching for Bella Martinez.

Bella Martinez was last seen on Nov. 18, 2021. She is described as a white female, 13-years-old, 5’4″, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black t-shirt with Hip hop artist Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans, and black crocs with charms.

According to police, they are also looking for Aryel Moreno, a white male, 17 years old, 5’7″, 200 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, in connection with Bella Martinez’s disappearance.

Police said Moreno is driving a gold, chevy, impala, with a dent on the right side passenger door the suspect was last heard from in San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call 9-1-1 OR the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a girl near Boca Chica Beach on Friday afternoon that officials say falsely identified herself as the missing teen. The girl originally identified herself as Bella Martinez, the girl of the active Amber Alert. According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the girl that was found was identified as Sheila L. Patterson from Ontario.

Female who identified herself as “Bella Martinez” in the Boca Chica Beach area has been positively identified as Sheila L Patterson from Ontario. She was distraught and disoriented. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/K6j1w3uIRL — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) November 19, 2021

She was “distraught and disoriented,” according to Garza.

Patterson stated to investigators that she arrived from Toronto, Canada.

Investigators spoke to Daniel Yan, a friend of Patterson, who stated that Patterson is bipolar.

The investigation remains ongoing.

An Amber Alert for the missing teen was issued at 2:28 a.m. on Friday.