Missing Texas State student’s car found wrecked, abandoned after heading home for Christmas

Texas

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: KXAN

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University student was headed home to Missouri City for Christmas Break on Sunday, but he never made it there, according to law enforcement.

Authorities are looking for Jason Landry, 21, after his Nissan Altima was found around midnight on Salt Flat Road near Luling, about 30 miles from the college’s San Marcos campus. It was totaled, and Landry’s wallet, phone and other belongings were in the car, but he wasn’t, according to a report by KPRC in Houston.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they used helicopters to search the area, but could not locate Landry.

Landry’s parents say he typically uses the road as part of his route home, and they have gathered a team of people to help search for him.

