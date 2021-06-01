‘More must be done’: Abbott issues disaster declaration along southern border

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Tuesday for Texas’ southern border.

In a press release, Abbott’s office says this is “in response to the border crisis, providing more resources and strategies to combat the ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants.”

Abbott is authorizing the use of all necessary and available state and local resources to “protect landowners in these counties from trespassers and the damage they cause to private property.”

Abbott has asked various state agencies to do the following:

Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce all federal and state criminal laws, including criminal trespassing, smuggling and human trafficking

and The Texas Health and Human Services Commission to take all necessary steps to discontinue state licensure of any child care facility under a contract with the federal government that shelters or detains unlawful immigrants

Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to provide guidance and request waivers in order to establish new detention facilities or expand existing capacity

In the declaration, Abbott says his “calls for the federal government to do its job and secure the border have gone unanswered.”

Counties included the declaration are: Brewster, Brooks, Cameron, Crockett, Culberson, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, El Paso, Goliad, Gonzalez, Hidalgo, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Kenedy, Kinney, La Salle, Lavaca, Maverick, McMullen, Pecos, Presidio, Real, Reeves, Starr, Sutton, Terrell, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb, Willacy, Zapata and Zavala.

“President Biden’s open-border policies have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities,” Abbott said. “Meanwhile, landowners along the border are seeing their property damaged and vandalized on a daily basis while the Biden Administration does nothing to protect them. Texas continues to step up to confront the border crisis in the federal government’s absence, but more must be done.”

Abbott said that by declaring a state of disaster, the state will have more resources and strategies to protect landowners and enforce all federal and state laws.

In the declaration, Abbott said that he has deployed 1,000 DPS troopers and hundreds of soldiers from the Texas National Guard to the border in 2021 alone.

“Working together with local law enforcement, the state will continue to take robust and meaningful action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said.