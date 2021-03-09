Most Texans approve of governor’s handling of recent events; plan to get COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The majority of respondents to a recent statewide poll approve of Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of recent events.

Most respondents to the poll conducted by The University of Texas at Tyler and Dallas Morning News before Abbott issued his March 3 mandate lifting mask-wearing requirements and other COID-19 restrictions, approved of the governor’s job performance.

At the beginning of March, 53% of Texans trusted Abbott to keep their community safe from the pandemic and 53% believe Abbott did very well or well in responding to the power and water outages during February’s winter storm.

Among elected officials, Abbott’s approval rating was 5% higher than that of President Joe Biden, Sen. Ted Cruz and Vice President Kamala Harris, all of which did not reach 50%.

Most Texans said they wear a mask to protect against getting infected by COVID-19 and support efforts to get more people vaccinated. The vast majority respondents, 92%, said they had worn a mask in the past seven days.

“The public’s attitude toward wearing a mask strongly suggests that masks are not going

away, as 78% said that they wear a mask for personal reasons,” said Mark Owens, UT Tyler assistant professor of political science and poll director.



Most people also indicated that they favored making vaccines more available. Nearly 60% of respondents told pollsters they “are almost certain they will get the vaccine,” Owens said.

Thirty-three percent of the respondents who intend to be vaccinated said they will look for the first

available opportunity and 32% said they would wait and receive the vaccine from their physician.

The remainder of respondents said they planned to go to a pharmacy to get a shot or go to one of the vaccination hubs.