Mother, 10-year-old son die, teenager seriously injured in alleged murder-suicide in Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KETK)- A woman and her 10-year-old child died on Thursday and a teenager was seriously hurt in a possible murder-suicide.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, there was a call around 9:55 a.m. about a possible gunshot victim at the 500 block of Wilderness Way. The New Braunfels Fire Department also responded.

When police arrived, they found a family of three with gunshots.

Chelsee Dodd, 43, from New Braunfels had a fatal gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trace Dodd, a 10-year-old boy, also suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old female was also seriously injured and she was transported by EMS to University Hospital.

The New Braunfels Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D.) is investigating this situation as an apparent homicide/suicide, police said. Law enforcement also mentioned that the daughter and son are possible victims, and the mother is a suspect.

Autopsies have also been ordered for the the mother and son by Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 Rick Walker.

The case is still being investigated.

Oak Run Middle School, Veramendi Elementary School and New Braunfels Christian Academy were also placed on lockdown Thursday morning, while police made their way to the scene.