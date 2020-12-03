Mother charged with second endangerment by meth after second birth in about one year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just over a year after giving birth to a child and being charged with endangering it with meth, a Burkburnett woman is charged again after another child is born in November.

Jessie Aleen Delossantos, 31, is jailed for child endangerment after investigators said she gave birth to her tenth child on or around November 6 and both she and her baby tested positive for methamphetamine.

A plea hearing set for Tuesday, December 1 for her other charge of endangerment of the girl born in 2019 has been reset.

According to the affidavit on Delossantos’ new arrest, authorities were notified on November 9 of the baby being born in the ambulance en route to the hospital.

When both Delossantos and her baby tested positive for meth, Child Protective Services was notified and the baby was removed from the mother’s custody.

The affidavit states it was Delossantos’ tenth child, and the previous nine had all been removed from her custody.

Delossantos’ record shows 15 prior arrests, including two for drug possession.

Delossantos has convictions for evading arrest, identity fraud and possession of a prohibited substance in jail, and several parole and probation violations.