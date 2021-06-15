Mother of 5-year-old boy speaks for the first time since her son was found dead in Jasper

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Sarah Olson spoke for the first time since the body of her 5-year-old son, Samuel, was found at Jasper on June 1.

Sarah spoke from the Gonzalez Law Group office in Houston on Tuesday. She started the conference by asking for a moment of silence for her son, whose body was found earlier this month inside a plastic tote in a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston.

When asked what she misses most about her son, she replied: “Having him. He was sweet. He was very obedient. Definitely a momma’s boy.”

The girlfriend of Samuel’s father, 29-year-old Theresa Raye Balboa, has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Sarah said that the last time she saw her son was at his birthday party on May 31, 2020, according to our sister station KPRC. She said she planned to take him home that day, but the boy’s father, Dolton, prevented her from taking him or communicating with him after that day.

“He actually told me that I would never speak to him (Samuel) again,” Sarah said. “I called police after police to figure out what to do and it came down to it being a civil matter, so I had to take it to court.”

Sarah’s attorney said that she waited to speak out until the boy’s body was identified, which happened on June 9.

Sarah said she has nothing to say to Balboa, but she is hopeful investigators have everything they need to bring justice and peace to their little boy.