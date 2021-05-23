‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after multi-vehicle crash in Denton

DENTON, Texas (KETK) – “Multiple fatalities” were reported after a multi-vehicle crash in the Denton area around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The Denton Police Department and Denton Fire are currently on the scene on US 380 at Rockhill Road.

Denton police has suggested that drivers in the area take an alternative route.

