Nearly 100 suspected drug cartel members rounded up by federal authorities

SHERMAN, Texas (KETK) – Nearly 100 people accused of being involved in drug and firearms trafficking between Mexico and the United States have been arrested as part of ongoing federal investigations, Stephen J. Cox, a U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, announced Wednesday.

The investigations — called Trap Mansion and Two Birds One Stone – were conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force and other law enforcement agencies and targeted Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation Cartel drug trafficking cells in the Dallas area.

The cartel members smuggled firearms and drugs between the countries and carried out kidnappings and other acts of violence, the announcement said.

The investigations resulted in 96 people being charged with federal crimes. Authorities also seized AR-15 style rifles and other weapons, large amounts of illegal drugs and millions of dollars worth of assets.

U.S. Attorney Cox stated: “Today’s announcement of the results of Operations Trap Mansion and Two Birds One Stone represents the pinnacle of sustained multi-agency cooperation focused on the dual threat of narcotics and firearms trafficking. We will continue to collaborate with all of our law enforcement partners to stem the flood of deadly drugs and illegal firearms, and to punish those who seek to profit from trafficking contraband.”