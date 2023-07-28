If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Crisis counselors are available 24/7.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the past three months, as many as a quarter of calls being made to 988 — a suicide and crisis hotline launched almost exactly a year ago — go unanswered in Texas every month, according to data from 988.

Here’s what the data shows:

In April, Texas 988 call centers received just north of 14,000 calls. The answer rate was 75%

In May, the number of calls jumped up to more than 15,000 calls. The answer rate was 76%

In June, Texas call centers got more than 14,200 calls and answered 80% of them

Meanwhile in Austin, Integral Care says they received more than 4,000 of those 988 calls in June and had an answer rate of 87%. Those 988 calls accounted for roughly half of the crisis calls Integral Care took altogether, of which it answered 90%.

“With the increase in call volume, we have also seen an increase in answer rate. So that is really great. We have been able to bring a lot of new staff and to help manage that increased call volume,” said Nicole Warren, a practice administrator with Integral Care.

Warren said the increased call volume highlights the need for mental health resources, but also shows that the stigma about reaching out for help is starting to go away.

The 988 hotline, formally known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, was shortened to make the number easier to remember more than a year ago. Shortly after its launch, 988 reported it saw a roughly 45% increase in calls.

Earlier this year, federal, state and local officials met in Austin to talk about the future of the hotline including additional funding. A clinic in south Austin was one of the Texas centers that received some of that funding.