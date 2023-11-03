AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new page on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) website now tracks air conditioning construction projects at state jail facilities.

According to the TDCJ, the mission of the projects was to help protect the public, its employees and the inmates in its custody.

“During the 88th Texas Legislative session, TDCJ received a historic infusion of funding for major repair and improvement projects at facilities,” the TDCJ said.

According to the TDCJ, as a part of the funding, it received $85 million to install additional air conditioning.

The TDCJ said it currently had 31 units fully air conditioned while 55 units were partially air conditioned.