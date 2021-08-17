North Texas school district adds masks to dress code

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PARIS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A northern Texas school district amended its school dress code to “protect students and employees.”

Paris ISD is the first district to amend its dress code, stating it does not go against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order which prohibits masks mandates.

“Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority,” Paris ISD announced on its website.

In May, Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting school districts and local governments to enact mask mandates.

In the past couple of weeks, school districts, county judges, and city officials from around Texas filed lawsuits against state leaders regarding mask mandates as COVID cases increase.

Weeks before classes started, Abbott threatened legal action against schools and local governments that issued mask mandates in early August.

However, judges have sided with some school districts and local governments by granting temporary restraining orders against Abbott.

Paris ISD’s statement did not specify what kind of mask will be incorporated to the dress code.