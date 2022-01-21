Officials reopen cold case of Texas man missing for 10 years

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After more than a decade, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the cold case of a missing Houston-area man.

Derrick Daniels was reported missing back in 2012 when he was 39 years old. He was last seen by a friend on Jan. 4, 2012, in Mission Bend.

The friend says Daniels leave his home that day, but never returned. Deputies have reopened the case on the 10th anniversary of his disappearance. According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, the family has been made aware.

Daniels is a Black male, about 5’10” and weighed between 200-220 pounds. He has a scar on his chin and hairline.

Anyone with information regarding this cold case or any other case is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4686, or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 281-342-8477.