COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A Texas A&M University student has passed away after falling from a third-floor baclony at Dunn Hall, according to university police.

Texas A&M’s Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr. confirmed the death of Britney Romero on Sunday morning.

Romero was a freshman health major. A Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy.

Ramirez encouraged students in a statement to talk to counselors at University Health Services and/or case workers at Student Assistance Services (SAS), who are available and standing by. Texas A&M’s HelpLine is also available from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays and 24 hours on weekends at 979-845-2700.

Ramirez said that Texas A&M’s top priority is its commitment to the well-being and safety of all students. A thorough and comprehensive review of what happened is underway.