Oncor customers vent frustrations for prolonged power outages: ‘We’re freezing!’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Oncor customers are expressing their frustrations for being without power for long periods.

The company’s Facebook page is filled with complaints from those who says they have, in some cases, been without power for many hours.

Oncor began rolling blackouts on Monday as part of an effort to preserve the state’s strained electric grid.

Oncor released a statement that said it does not know when rolling blackouts will stop and when it will be able to restore outages.

In posts, customers say they are frustrated.

“Our area is getting outages every 5 minutes that last for 5 seconds. Each time it does that it shuts off my heater and resets it. Right about the time it turns back on the power goes out. Repeat 17 times since 3am and you’ll see why we are pissed off! Because the heater can’t stay on more than a literal minute or two the temperature has dropped significantly in our home. These are not rolling blackouts. There’s a problem that needs to be fixed!!!“

“My kids power have been out since 5am! This is crazy! Stays of their power being restored would be greatly appreciated! I’ve reported it twice but the system wouldn’t allow me to put in info to get texts with status. So frustrating.“

“I’d like to know what going on in Kennedale. Without power for many hours now! These are not rolling outages, and there aren’t any updates on anything! We’re freezing!“

“We have been without power since early this morning. I understand about the grid but why can’t you turn others off and the ones off for all day turn it back on?”

“We have been without any power for 27 hours! People are suffering. We need our power back on ASAP. It’s -3 outside. Please give us some restoration info. Thank you!”

“It is so freaking cold! Wish we had power. Sadly I have elderly neighbors with no power as well. What is going on?”

“Our power has been out for 15hrs. Since Sun at 9:45pm. I wouldn’t mind and understand the rolling outages but 15 hours is too long and we have elderly couple next door. I’m signed up for text alerts & last one said electricity would be on by 9am. Can’t get ahold of Oncor online or on the phone!!!!!”

“I don’t understand how its been 13 hours with no power now my water lines have frozen and the only thing I can get from Oncor is “your outage has been reported.”

“My Mom is with us and needs her CPAP to sleep. The system says we aren’t experiencing an outage. We have since 5am on Monday morning.”