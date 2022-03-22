AUSTIN, Texas — As of Tuesday morning, several injuries were reported from severe storms in Texas. The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said one tornado-related fatality was reported but “not confirmed” as of Tuesday morning.

The fatality report came from Sherwood Shores along the Red River east of Interstate 35.

“Injuries resulting in transportation by ambulance or hospital emergency room care: ten at this time,” Grayson County OEM said.

Tornadoes hit North Texas Monday afternoon and evening. A separate set of tornadoes hit Central Texas. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service documented 20 reports of tornadoes (based on the filtered reports), which were not yet confirmed.

“Fatalities: one, reported but not confirmed. No other information is available at this time.” Grayson County OEM

A tornado was reported just after 4:00 p.m. Monday in Jacksboro. Officials reported damage throughout the city, which is between Wichita Falls and Fort Worth. Images and video showed severe damage including a roof ripped off the Jacksboro High School gymnasium. The school district said no students were injured.

Images and video showed damage to buildings in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin.

KXAN reported, “Three people [in Elgin] were taken to hospitals with injuries associated with a tornado that caused damage to several buildings.”

Tornado damage on Tradesman Park Loop in Hutto. Photo courtesy of Jesse Rodriguez.

Image of Jacksboro storm damage from KFDX Storm Spotter Kyle Guthrie via TexomasHomepage.com

Debris litters the ground surrounding homes, damaged by severe storms reported as tornadoes, on Oxford Drive and Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Alvin Hoyoung, who lives in Central Texas, was trying to shield his vehicles from hail ahead of the storms.

Crockett storm damage via KETK

Image of Jacksboro tornado from TexomasHomepage.com

Image of Ore City storm damage via KETK.com

Three “severe injuries” were reported in Crockett overnight as two mobile homes were “completely destroyed,” according to the National Weather Service. Four minor injuries were reported in Lake of the Pines. Multiple injuries were reported in Fort Bend, according to NWS, but specific information was not yet available.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised Texans would stand shoulder to shoulder in the recovery efforts.

“We know there are many people whose lives have been completely disrupted and people who have lost their homes,” Abbott said.

Abbott said it would be a miracle if no loss of life came from the violent storms.

The NWS will begin storm surveys Tuesday to confirm the various damage and injury reports.