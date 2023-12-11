TILLMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A pickup driver is dead and up to 10 students and a Grandfield school bus driver are injured following a bus crash in Tillman County Monday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, just after 8 a.m. Monday, a school bus and a pickup truck wrecked about two miles west of Grandfield on U.S. 70.

OHP said the pickup truck burst into flames after the wreck, and the driver of the truck was killed.

According to an employee with Grandfield Public School, 10 children were injured, and some of them were transported to United Regional in Wichita Falls with injuries believed to not be life-threatening.

Officials on the scene said three of the children were airlifted.

At this time, the official severity of the injuries is not known.

Troopers are still on the scene investigating the cause of the crash, and U.S. 70 is closed to traffic as of publication.

We have a reporter at the scene and are working to gather more information.