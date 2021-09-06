Operation Enduring Freedom: Heroes from the Lone Star State

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States War in Afghanistan came to an end days before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack. ValleyCentral is recognizing the men and women from Texas who lost their lives serving, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.
The war in Afghanistan began October 15, 1999, with an Al-Qaeda and Taliban Nexus. Both groups were linked as terrorist entities when the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 1267 creating the al-Queda and Taliban Sanctions Committee. The UN move followed with dominant power from al-Qaeda with their leader Osama bin Laden.
Bin Laden lead the terror group for years throughout Afghanistan, Sudan, and Peshwar, Pakistan up till the mid-1990s. The Taliban rose from the ashes of Afghanistan’s post-Soviet civil war, providing al-Qaeda sanctuary for operations, according to a timeline from the Council on Foreign Relations.
Al-Queda operatives assassinated Ahmad Shah Massoud, a commander of the Northern Alliance, an anti-Taliban coalition on September 9, 2001.
On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda operatives hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. President George W. Bush vows to “win the war against terrorism,” and later zeros in on al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan.
Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was then tracked to a Tora Bora cave complex southeast of Kabul that was well-equipped in December 2001, Afghan militias engage in a two-week battle with al-Qaeda militants. The battle resulted in a few hundred deaths and the event escape of bin-Laden.
On October 29, 2004, Osama bin Laden resurfaced releasing a videotaped message three weeks after the country’s presidential election, days before the U.S. polls. Bin Laden takes responsibility for the 9/11 attacks and taunts the Bush administration.
New in office, United States President Barack Obama announced his recommitment to Afghanistan on February 17, 2009. President Obama announced plans to send 17,000 more troops to the war zone. As well as announcing plans for the United States to follow a timetable to draw down most combat forces from Iraq by the end of 2011.
After nine months of renewing the U.S. to the Afghan war effort, Obama announces a major escalation. Additionally committing 30,000 forces to the fight, on top of the 68,000 in place.
On May 2, 2011, Osama bin Laden is killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan. President Obama also prepares to announce the withdrawal of some, possibly all, of the 30,000 surge troops in July.
June 22, 2011, Obama announces troop drawdown, withdrawing 33,000 troops by the summer of 2012. President Obama later announces in May of 2014 the United States troop withdrawal, planning a timetable for most U.S. forces withdrawing from Afghanistan by the end of 2016.
While in office, President Donald Trump outlines his Afghanistan Policy in an address to troops on August 21, 2017. Trump said although his “original instinct was to pull out,” he will instead press ahead with an open-ended military commitment to prevent the emergence of “a vacuum for terrorists,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
In September 2019, President Trump broke off a peace talk scheduled with Taliban leaders and the Afghan President. Trump tweeted he canceled the secret meeting after a U.S. soldier was killed in a Taliban attack.
The Taliban responded saying it’s “committed to continuing negotiations,” but warned the cancellation will cause an increase in deaths.
On November 17, 2020, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller announced a plan to have the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by mid-January, days before President Joe Biden was inaugurated. The decision to pull out troops in previous months, moving closer to fulfilling President Trump’s campaign promise to end the so-called forever wars.
President Biden announced on April 14, 2021, that the U.S. would not meet the deadline set under the U.S.-Taliban agreement to withdraw all troops by May 1 however, does release a plan for a full withdrawal by September 11, 2021.
President Biden defended his administration’s decision in withdrawal on August 16, 2021, ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan. Biden acknowledges that troop withdrawal had been “messy” and credits Afghan security forces for failing to counter the Taliban.
Biden says the military will help evacuate thousands of Afghans who worked with the United States, as well as expanding refugee-status access for vulnerable Afghans.
On August 26, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.
On August 30, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue became the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officially ending America’s longest war.
Heroes from the Lone Star State
The following are the 187 Texans who died as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. The women and men are listed in chronological order.
Army Sergeant Nathan R. Chapman
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 31
Date of Passing: January 4. 2002
Air Foce Tech. Sergeant John A. Chapman
Hometown: Waco
Age: 36
Date of Passing: March 4, 2002
Army Staff Sergeant Brian T. Craig
Hometown: Houston
Age: 27
Date of Passing: April 15, 2002
Army Specialist Rodrigo Gonzalez-Garza
Hometown: N/A
Age: 26
Date of Passing: February 23, 2003
Air Force Staff Sergeant John Teal
Hometown: Dallas
Age: 29
Date of Passing: March 23, 2003
Air Force Airman 1st Class Raymond Losano
Hometown: Del Rio
Age: 24
Date of Passing: April 28, 2003
Army Sergeant 1st Class John E. Taylor
Hometown: Wichita Falls Texas
Age: 31
Date of Passing: May 17, 2003
Army Specialist Juan M. Torres
Hometown: Houston
Age: 25
Date of Passing: July 12, 2004
Army Corporal William M. ‘Bill’ Amundson Jr.
Hometown: The Woodlands
Age: 21
Date of Passing: October 19, 2004
Army Specialist Isaac E. Diaz
Hometown: Rio Hondo
Age: 26
Date of Passing: December 1, 2004
Army Private First Class Steven C. Tucker
Hometown: Grapevine
Age: 19
Date of Passing: May 21, 2005
Army Lieutenant Colonel Albert E. Smart
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 41
Date of Passing: May 28, 2005
Army Private First Class Damian J. Garza
Hometown: Odessa
Age: 19
Date of Passing: August 4, 2005
Marine Lance Corporal Phillip C. George
Hometown: Houston
Age: 22
Date of Passing: August 18, 2005
Army 1st Lieutenant Laura M. Walker
Hometown: N/A
Age: 24
Date of Passing: August 18, 2005
Army Staff Sergeant Clinton T. Newman
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 26
Date of Passing: February 13, 2006
Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric W. Totten
Hometown: N/A
Age: 34
Date of Passing: May 5, 2006
Army Sergeant Jeffery S. Wiekamp
Hometown: Utopia
Age: 23
Date of Passing: May 5, 2006
Army Sergeant Roger P. Pena Jr.
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 29
Date of Passing: June 14, 2006
Army Staff Sergeant Eric Caban
Hometown: Fort Worth
Age: 28
Date of Passing: July 19, 2006
Army Specialist Andrew Velez
Hometown: Lubbock
Age: 22
Date of Passing: July 25, 2006
Army Specialist Rogelio R. Garza Jr.
Hometown: Corpus Christi
Age: 26
Date of Passing: August 11, 2006
Army Sergeant 1st Class William R. Brown
Hometown: Fort Worth
Age: 30
Date of Passing: November 6, 2006
Army Staff Sergeant Michael A. Shank
Hometown: Bonham
Age: 31
Date of Passing: November 28, 2006
Army Private First Class Jospeh G. Harris
Hometown: Sugar Land
Age: 19
Date of Passing: May 3, 2007
Army Corporal Zachary R. Endsley
Hometown: Spring
Age: 21
Date of Passing: July 23, 2007
Army Major Thomas G. Bostick Jr.
Hometown: Llano
Age: 37
Date of Passing: July 27, 2007
Army Private First Class Alan J. Austin
Hometown: Houston
Age: 21
Date of Passing: August 12, 2007
Army Sergeant Charles B. Kitowski III
Hometown: Farmers Branch
Age: 31
Date of Passing: August 12, 2007
Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mark R. Cannon
Hometown: Lubbock
Age: 31
Date of Passing: October 2, 2017
Marine Sergeant Matthew E. Mendoza
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 24
Date of Passing: June 20, 2008
Marine Staff Sergeant Edgar A. Heredia
Hometown: Houston
Age: 28
Date of Passing: June 26, 2008
Army Sergeant Jaime Gonzalez Jr.
Hometown: Austin
Age: 40
Date of Passing: August 3, 2008
Army Private John A. Mattox
Hometown: Daingerfield
Age: 23
Date of Passing: August 10, 2008
Army Sergeant 1st Class David J. Todd Jr.
Hometown: Marrero
Age: 36
Date of Passing: August 20, 2008
Army Staff Sergeant Brandon W. Farley
Hometown: Grand Praire
Age: 30
Date of Passing: September 18, 2008
Air Force Major Rodolfo I. Rodriguez
Hometown: El Paso
Age: 34
Date of Passing: September 20, 2008
Army Specialist Cory J. Bertrand
Hometown: Center
Age: 18
Date of Passing: October 14, 2008
Army Corporal Peter J. Courcy
Hometown: Frisco
Age: 22
Date of Passing: February 12, 2009
Army Sergeant 1st Class Raymond J. Munden
Hometown: Mesquite
Age: 35
Date of Passing: February 16, 2009
Marine Staff Sergeant Archie A. Taylor
Hometown: Tomball
Age: 37
Date of Passing: March 14, 2009
Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mark E. Stratton II
Hometown: Houston
Age: 39
Date of Passing: May 26, 2009
Marine Lance Corporal Mathew G. Reza
Hometown: Austin
Age: 27
Date of Passing: May 31, 2009
Army Private First Class Matthew D. Ogden
Hometown: Corpus Christi
Age: 33
Date of Passing: June 1, 2009
Army Specialist Jarrett P. Griemel
Hometown: La Porte
Age: 20
Date of Passing: June 3, 2009
Army Private First Class Peter K. Cross
Hometown: Saginaw
Age: 20
Date of Passing June 26, 2009
Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Darren Ethan Tate
Hometown: Canyon
Age: 21
Date of Passing: July 8, 2009
Army Specialist Joshua R. Farris
Hometown: La Grange
Age: 22
Date of Passing: July 9, 2009
Army Sergeant Gregory Owens Jr.
Hometown: Garland
Age: 24
Date of Passing: July 20, 2009
Army Specialist Andrew J. Roughton
Hometown: Houston
Age: 21
Date of Passing: July 20, 2009
Marine Lance Corporal Travis T. Babine
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 20
Date of Passing: August 6, 2009
Marine Sergeant Jay M. Hoskins
Hometown: Paris
Age: 24
Date of Passing: August 6, 2009
Army Staff Sergeant Clayton P. Bowen
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 29
Date of Passing: August 18, 2009
Marine Lance Corporal Christopher S. Baltazar Jr.
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 19
Date of Passing: September 3, 2009
Army 2nd Lieutenant Darryn D. Andrews
Hometown: Dallas
Age: 34
Date of Passing: September 4, 2009
Marine Captain Joshua S. Meadows
Hometown: Bastrop
Age: 30
Date of Passing: September 5, 2009
Army Staff Sergeant Michael C. Murphrey
Hometown: Snyder
Age: 25
Date of Passing: September 6, 2009
Army Staff Sergeant Joshua M. Mills
Hometown: El Paso
Age: 24
Date of Passing: September 16, 2009
Army Sergeant David A. Davis
Hometown: Dalhart
Age: 28
Date of Passing: September 19, 2009
Army Staff Sergeant Chris N. Staats
Hometown: Fredericksburg
Age: 32
Date of Passing: October 16, 2009
Army Staff Sergeant Shawn H. McNabb
Hometown: Terrell
Age: 24
Date of Passing: October 26, 2009
Army Sgt. Fernando Delarosa
Hometown: Alamo
Age: 24
Date of Passing: October 27, 2009
Marine Lance Corporal Cody R. Stanley
Hometown: Rosanky
Age: 21
Date of Passing: October 28, 2009
Marine Sergeant Cesar B. Ruiz
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 26
Date of Passing: October 31, 2009
Marine Lance Corporal Shawn P. Hefner
Hometown: Hico
Age: 22
Date of Passing: November 13, 2009
Army Specialist Joseph M. Lewis
Hometown: Terrell
Age: 26
Date of Passing: November 17, 2009
Army Sergeant James M. Nolen
Hometown: Alvin
Age: 25
Date of Passing: November 22, 2009
Marine Lance Corporal Mark D. Juarez
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 23
Date of Passing: January 9, 2010
Marine Corporal Nicholas K. Uzenski
Hometown: Tomball
Age: 21
Date of Passing: January 11, 2010
Army Captain Paul W. Pena
Hometown: San Marcos
Age: 27
Date of Passing: January 19, 2010
Army Specialist Bobby J. Pagan
Hometown: Austin
Age: 23
Date of Passing: February 13, 2010
Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Sean L. Caughman
Hometown: Fort Worth
Age: 43
Date of Passing: February 16, 2010
Marine Lance Corporal Garrett W. Gamble
Hometown: Sugar Land
Age: 20
Date of Passing: March 11, 2010
Marine Lance Corporal Christopher Rangel
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 22
Date of Passing: May 6, 2010
Marine Corporal Jeffery W. Johnson
Hometown: Tomball
Age: 21
Date of Passing: May 11, 2010
Marine Sergeant Kenneth B. May Jr.
Hometown: Kilgore
Age: 26
Date of Passing: May 11, 2010
Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zarian Wood
Hometown: Houston
Age: 29
Date of Passing: May 16, 2010
Marine Corporal Jacob C. Leicht
Hometown: College Station
Age: 24
Date of Passing: May 27, 2010
Marine Sergeant Brandon C. Bury
Hometown: Kingwood
Age: 26
Date of Passing: June 6, 2010
Marine Lance Corporal Derek Hernandez
Hometown: Edinburg
Age: 20
Date of Passing: June 6, 2010
Army Specialist Matthew R. Catlett
Hometown: Houston
Age: 23
Date of Passing: June 7, 2010
Air Force Technician Sergeant Michael P. Flores
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 31
Date of Passing: June 9, 2010
Army Sergeant Mario Rodriguez
Hometown: Smithville
Age: 24
Date of Passing: June 11, 2010
Army Staff Sgt. Edwardo Loredo
Hometown: Houston
Age: 34
Date of Passing: June 24, 2010
Army Specialist Jerod H. Osborne
Hometown: Royse City
Age: 20
Date of Passing: July 5, 2010
Army Staff Sergeant Jesse W. Ainsworth
Hometown: Dayton
Age: 24
Date of Passing: July 10, 2010
Army Staff Sergeant Shaun M. Mittler
Hometown: Austin
Age: 32
Date of Passing: July 10, 2010
Army Staff Sergeant Leston M. Winters
Hometown: Sour Lake
Age: 30
Date of Passing: July 15, 2010
Army Specialist James J. O’Quin
Hometown: El Paso
Age: 20
Date of Passing: July 23, 2010
Army Captain Jason E. Holbrook
Hometown: Burnet
Age: 28
Date of Passing: July 29, 2010
Marine Lance Corporal Shane R. Martin
Hometown: Spring
Age: 23
Date of Passing: July 29, 2010
Army Sgt. Kyle B. Stout
Hometown: Texarkana
Age: 25
Date of Passing: July 30, 2010
Army Private First Class John E. Andrade
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 19
Date of Passing: August 7, 2010
Marine Sergeant Jose L. Saenz III
Hometown: Pleasanton
Age: 30
Date of Passing: August 9, 2010
Army Private First Class Benjamen G. Chisholm
Hometown: Fort Worth
Age: 24
Date of Passing: August 17, 2010
Army Specialist Alexis V. Maldonado
Hometown: Witchita Falls
Age: 20
Date of Passing: August 21, 2010
Army Staff Sergeant Jesse Infante
Hometown: Cypress
Age: 30
Date of Passing: August 30, 2010
Army Private First Class Diego M. Montoya
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 20
Date of Passing: September 2, 2010
Air Force Senior Airman Daniel R. Sanchez
Hometown: El Paso
Age: 23
Date of Passing: September 16, 2010
Army Sergeant 1st Class Calvin B. Harrison
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 31
Date of Passing: September 29, 2010
Army Private First Class Cody A. Board
Hometown: McKinney
Age: 19
Date of Passing: October 4, 2010
Army Sergeant Carlos A. Benitez
Hometown: Carrollton
Age: 24
Date of Passing: October 14, 2010
Marine Corporal Jorge Villarreal Jr.
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 22
Date of Passing: October 17, 2010
Army Specialist Pedro A. Maldonado
Hometown: Houston
Age: 20
Date of Passing: October 29, 2010
Army Private First Class Kyle M. Holder
Hometown: Conroe
Age: 18
Date of Passing: November 17, 2010
Army Private First Class Devon J. Harris
Hometown: Mesquite
Age: 24
Date of Passing: November 27, 2010
Army Staff Sergeant Jason A. Reeves
Hometown: Odessa
Age: 32
Date of Passing: December 5, 2010
Marine Private First Class Colton W. Rusk
Hometown: Orange Grove
Age: 20
Date of Passing: December 6, 2010
Marine Lance Corporal Jose L. Maldonado
Hometown: Mathis
Age: 21
Date of Passing: December 17, 2010
Marine Corporal Tevan L. Nguyen
Hometown: Hutto
Age: 21
Date of Passing: December 28, 2010
Army Private First Class Ira B. Laningham IV
Hometown: Zapata
Age: 22
Date of Passing: January 7, 2011
Army Staff Sergeant Omar Aceves
Hometown: El Paso
Age: 30
Date of Passing: January 12, 2011
Army Specialist Omar Soltero
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 28
Date of Passing: January 31, 2011
Army Staff Sergeant Chauncy R. Mays
Hometown: Cookville
Age: 25
Date of Passing: February 28, 2011
Army Staff Sergeant Mecolus C. McDaniel
Hometown: Fort Hood
Age: 33
Date of Passing: March 19, 2011
Army Staff Sergeant Bryan A. Burgess
Hometown: Cleburne
Age: 29
Date of Passing: March 29, 2011
Army 1st Lieutenant Robert F. Welch III
Hometown: Denton
Age: 26
Date of Passing: April 3, 2011
Army Staff Sergeant Scott H. Burgess
Hometown: Franklin
Age: 32
Date of Passing: April 4, 2011
Marine Staff Sergeant Jeremy D. Smith
Hometown: Arlington
Age: 26
Date of Passing: April 6, 2011
Army Specialist Joel A. Ramirez
Hometown: Waxahachie
Age: 22
Date of Passing: Aprile 16, 2011
Army Corporal Charles J. Wren
Hometown: Beeville
Age: 25
Date of Passing: April 16, 2011
Army Sergeant John P. Castro
Hometown: Andrews
Age: 25
Date of Passing: April 22, 2011
Air Force Captain Nathan J. Nylander
Hometown: Hockley
Age: 35
Date of Passing: April 27, 2011
Army Specialist Riley S. Spaulding
Hometown: Sheridan
Age: 21
Date of Passing: May 4, 2011
Army Private First Class Andrew M. Krippner
Hometown: Garland
Age: 20
Date of Passing: May 23, 2011
Army Private First Class Anthony M. Nunn
Hometown: Burnet
Age: 19
Date of Passing: May 30, 2011
Army Sergeant Joshua D. Powell
Hometown: Quitman
Age: 28
Date of Passing: June 4, 2011
Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bradley J. Gaudet
Hometown: Gladewater
Age: 31
Date of Passing: June 5, 2011
Marine Private First Class Josue Ibarra
Hometown: Midland
Age: 21
Date of Passing: June 19, 2011
Marine Lance Corporal John F. Farias
Hometown: New Braunfels
Age: 20
Date of Passing: June 28, 2011
Marine Corporal Mark R. Goyet
Hometown: Sinton
Age: 22
Date of Passing: June 28, 2011
Army Sergeant Jacob Molina
Hometown: Houston
Age: 27
Date of Passing: July 19, 2011
Army Master Sergeant Benjamin Stevenson
Hometown: Canyon Lake
Age: 36
Date of Passing: July 21, 2011
Navy Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Stephen M. Mills
Hometown: Fort Worth
Age: 35
Date of Passing: August 6, 2011
Army Master Sergeant Charles L. Price III
Hometown: Milam
Age: 40
Date of Passing: August 12, 2011
Army Specialist Jesse W. Dietrich
Hometown: Venus
Age: 20
Date of Passing: August 25, 2011
Army Specialist Michael C. Roberts
Hometown: Watauga
Age: 23
Date of Passing: August 27, 2011
Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brian K. Lundy
Hometown: Austin
Age: 25
Date of Passing: September 9, 2011
Army Sergeant Rodolfo Rodriguez Jr.
Hometown: Pharr
Age: 26
Date of Passing: September 14, 2011
Army 1st Lieutenant Andres Zermeno
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 26
Date of Passing: September 25, 2011
Army Private First Class David A. Drake
Hometown: Lumberton
Age: 21
Date of Passing: September 28, 2011
Marine Lance Corporal Benjamin W. Schmidt
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 24
Date of Passing: October 6, 2011
Army Sergeant 1st Class Houston M. Taylor
Hometown: Hurst
Age: 25
Date of Passing: October 13, 2011
Army Sergeant Paul A. Rivera
Hometown: Roundrock
Age: 26
Date of Passing: October 22, 2011
Army Lieutenant Colonel David E. Cabrera
Hometown: Abilene
Age: 41
Date of Passing: October 29, 2011
Army Sergeant James M. Darrough
Hometown: Austin
Age: 38
Date of Passing: October 29, 2011
Army Private First Class Cody R. Norris
Hometown: Houston
Age: 20
Date of Passing: November 9, 2011
Army Specialist Kurt W. Kern
Hometown: McAllen
Age: 20
Date of Passing: December 27, 2011
Marine Corporal Joseph D. Logan
Hometown: Willis
Age: 22
Date of Passing: January 19, 2012
Army Specialist Payton A. Jones
Hometown: Marble Falls
Age: 19
Date of Passing: March 1, 2012
Army 1st Lieutenant Clovis T. Ray
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 34
Date of Passing: March 15, 2012
Army Specialist Philip C.S. Schiller
Hometown: The Colony
Age: 21
Date of Passing: April 11, 2012
Army Sergeant Tanner S. Higgins
Hometown: Yantis
Age: 23
Date of Passing: April 14, 2012
Marine Staff Sergeant Joseph H. Fankhauser
Hometown: Mason
Age: 30
Date of Passing: April 22, 2012
Marine Sergeant Wade D. Wilson
Hometown: Normangee
Age: 22
Date of Passing: May 11, 2012
Army Specialist Alex Hernandez III
Hometown: Round Rock
Age: 21
Date of Passing: May 12, 2012
Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jorge Luis Velasquez
Hometown: Houston
Age: 35
Date of Passing: May 12, 2012
Army Staff Sergeant Roberto Loeza
Hometown: El Paso
Age: 28
Date of Passing: May 25, 2012
Army Sergeant Juan P. Navarro
Hometown: Austin
Age: 23
Date of passing: July 7, 2012
Army Specialist Krystal M. Fitts
Hometown: Houston
Age: 26
Date of Passing: July 17, 2012
Army Sergeant John E. Hansen
Hometown: Austin
Age: 41
Date of Passing: July 26, 2012
Army 1st Sergeant Russell R. Bell
Hometown: Tyler
Age: 37
Date of Passing: August 2, 2012
Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Clayton R. Beauchamp
Hometown: Weatherford
Age: 21
Date of Passing: August 7, 2012
Army Staff Sergeant Jeremie S. Border
Hometown: Mesquite
Age: 28
Date of Passing: September 1, 2012
Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose L. Montenegro Jr.
Hometown: Houston
Age: 31
Date of Passing: September 5, 2012
Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thalia S. Ramirez
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 28
Date of Passing: September 5, 2012
Army Private First Class Genaro Bedoy
Hometown: Amarillo
Age: 20
Date of Passing: September 16, 2012
Army Sergeant 1st Class Riley G. Stephens
Hometown: Tolar
Age: 39
Date of Passing: September 28, 2012
Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Milton W. Brown
Hometown: Dallas
Age: 28
Date of Passing: October 2012
Army Staff Sergeant Kashif M. Memon
Hometown: Houston
Age: 31
Date of Passing: October 25, 2012
Army Staff Sergeant Nelson D. Trent
Hometown: Austin
Age: 37
Date of Passing: December 13, 2012
Army Sergeant Enrique Mondragon
Hometown: The Colony
Age: 23
Date of Passing: December 24, 2012
Army Staff Sergeant Michael H. Simpson
Hometown: San Antonio
Age: 30
Date of Passing: May 1, 2013
Army Specialist Kevin Cardoza
Hometown: Mercedes
Age: 19
Date of Passing: Nay 4, 2013
Army Staff Sergeant Joe A. Nunez Rodriguez
Hometown: Pasadena
Age: 29
Date of Passing: May 30, 2013
Army Private First Class Mariano M. Raymundo
Hometown: Houston
Age: 21
Date of Passing: June 1, 2013
Army Staff Sergeant Job M. Reigoux
Hometown: Austin
Age: 30
Date of Passing: June 1, 2013
Army Sergeant William R. Moody
Hometown: Burleson
Age: 30
Date of Passing: June 18, 2013
Army Sgt. Anthony R. Maddox
Hometown: Port Arthur
Age: 22
Date of Passing: July 22, 2013
Army Staff Sergeant Stephen M. New
Hometown: Baytown
Age: 26
Date of Passing: August 11, 2013
Army Staff Sergeant Richard L. Vazquez
Hometown: Seguin
Age: 28
Date of Passing: November 13, 2013
Army Staff Sergeant Alex A. Viola
Hometown: Keller
Age: 29
Date of Passing: November 17, 2013
Navy Construction Mechanic 1st Class James L. Smith
Hometown: Huffman
Age: 38
Date of Passing: December 11, 2013
Army Specialist Kerry M.G. Danyluk
Hometown: Cuero
Age: 27
Date of Passing: April 12, 2014
Army Specialist Christian J. Chandler
Hometown: Trenton
Age: 20
Date of Passing: April 28, 2014
Marine Sergeant Thomas Z. Spitzer
Hometown: New Braunfels
Age: 23
Date of Passing: June 25, 2014
Army Sergeant 1st Class Samuel C. Hairston
Hometown: Houston
Age: 35
Date of Passing: August 12, 2014
All photos and information were taken from the military times, honor the fallen database.