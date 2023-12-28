AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday his office had received an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) with CSC Holdings, LLC. to guarantee that “it provides the services that it advertises to consumers in Texas,” per the release.

CSC Holdings, LLC provides broadband, television, phone and other services to consumers in more than 100 service areas in Texas, per the release. Before August 2022, the company worked in Texas under the “Suddenlink Communications” brand, but now has re-emerged as “Optimum,” the release added.

The Office of the Attorney General of Texas said in the release residents have noted a pattern of issues over multiple years, including suspected billing practices, slow internet speed, frequent outages, poor customer service and misleading promotional work.

The company agreed to pay the OAG $350,000 to the state and address any issues in its customer service practices.