EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man has been arrested and accused of breaking into a home and standing over a sleeping woman, officials said.

Abiel Saul Valdivia, of Edinburg, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation intend sex offense, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit from the Edinburg Police Department that was obtained by ValleyCentral explained that, at 5:29 a.m. Oct. 23, an officer was dispatched to the 6200 block of Gold Avenue in Edinburg in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, the officer saw a man, who police identified as Valdivia, being held down by two men, the probable cause document stated.

One of the men told police that the suspect was standing over a relative, who was sleeping on a couch and had his hands “in his waist band area near his crotch,” the police document stated.

That’s when the man pushed the suspect away from her and outside of the house, police said.

The sleeping woman woke up to Valdivia “grabbing his penis while moving his hand up and down masturbating,” the document alleges.

She asked the man who he was and he replied “Alejandro,” according to the affidavit.

According to Hidalgo County records, Abiel Valdivia was arrested by Edinburg police and his bond was set at $25,000. Records show he was released on bond Oct. 29.