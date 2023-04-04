BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is wanted for punching a store clerk after he allegedly “looked at his wife,” police say.

The incident occurred on March 19, at La Michoacana Meat Market, located on West Elizabeth St. in Brownsville.

Brownsville police were able to obtain images from the surveillance video in the store. The images show the suspect wearing an all-neon orange Nike tracksuit and white shoes.

The suspect allegedly punched the clerk and then left the location. His motive was that the clerk looked at his wife, police say.

The suspect is being charged with assault, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip.