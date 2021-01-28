PHOTOS: Dallas DEA seizes $45 million of meth, heroin in its largest drug bust ever

DALLAS, Texas (KETK)- The Dallas division of the Drug Enforcement Administration seized their largest amount of meth and heroin ever, DEA officials announced on Wednesday.

The meth was discovered inside a secret compartment in a 18-wheeler in Denton County.

More than 1,930 pounds were found within 663 packages and all together, the drugs were worth more than $45 million.

This drug seizure was also more than 20% of the total amount the Dallas division took in during all of 2020.

According to the DEA’s investigation, the drugs possibly belonged to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel or CJNG. The group is one of the fastest growing transnational criminal organizations in Mexico, the DEA wrote. CJNG is also one of the largest producers of meth in the world and they have brought a significant amount of drugs into the U.S.

Additionally, the 1,930 pounds were discovered on Oct. 8, but the DEA is only now sharing the information because this is an ongoing investigation. They are also not releasing the names of those arrested.