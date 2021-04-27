PHOTOS: Massive bee attack kills one in Northwest Texas

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed following a massive bee attack in Stephens County, according to the Breckenridge Fire Department (BFD.)

The victim was not immediately identified. BFD said the person was severely stung before going into cardiac arrest.

Fire officials said the attack happened on Water District Road 214 Monday afternoon. Emergency crews arrived to find “very aggressive bee activity.”

Medics and firefighters entered the home through a swarm of bees and started emergency treatment of the person stung.

According to BFD, one firefighter removed their protective gear and dressed a woman inside the home with that gear while another firefighter led her outside to the Fire Chief’s truck.

“AMR did everything they could to make this a positive outcome but multiple issues turned this into a tragedy with one person not surviving the attack,” BFD said in a social media post. “Second patient that had been removed from the scene was transported to hospital for treatment.”







Photos courtesy Breckenridge, TX, Fire Dept.

Officials said first responders went door to door to let neigjbors know not to use outside noise making equipment until the bees calemed down.

A local bee keeper, Joey Venekamp, was then able to help find the hive and remove it with hand tools and foam.

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during this traumatic and sad day,” read the BFD’s social media post. “First responders were faced with the daunting task of patient care and treatment during the attack and remained professional through the event. Prayers again for this family.”