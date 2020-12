BURLESON, Texas (KETK) – A pilot was killed after a plane crashing in a parking lot of a business called Advance Battery at 605 E Renfro St. near Spinks Airport.

Aircraft down (Burleson) BFD, BPD, MedStar and others are working an aircraft crash in the 600 block of E Renfro St. Reported to be a single engine plane down in the parking of a business. Unknown injuries. — North Texas Scanner (@NorthTXscanner) December 19, 2020

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to our sister station KXAS, the plane looked like an experimental aircraft. A bystander had also tried to help the pilot also had minor injuries.

The roof of the building was reportedly damaged.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.