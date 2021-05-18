Planned Parenthood sues Lubbock over “Sanctuary City” ordinance that bans abortion

Kids hold signs supporting a proposition that tries to outlaw abortions within the Lubbock city limits, at the corner of Indiana Avenue and 82nd Street in Lubbock on May 1, 2021. Credit: Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Lubbock over its ordinance approved by voters in the May 1 elections that bans abortion.

Federal court papers obtained by KETK show that the organization is seeking “declaratory and injunctive relief,” which would make the ordinance invalid and stop it from taking effect on June 1. The ordinance does not make an exception for people pregnant as a result of rape or incest.

Planned Parenthood is citing the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment as well as numerous Supreme Court and federal court decisions that protect abortion as a constitutional right.

The nonprofit wrote that it was forced to cancel all abortion-related appointments to avoid potential liability. It is the only legal abortion provider in a 300-mile radius of the city.

“The legal and financial risk to the health center and to its personnel personally is too great. Even if they were to successfully defend against a civil suit, the litigation costs from the barrage of civil lawsuits encouraged by the ordinance would be crushing. Indeed, the Ordinance has already forced Plaintiffs to cancel abortion-related appointments to avoid potential liability.”’ Lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood

The ordinance also prohibits any person from helping an individual get an abortion, including:

Providing transportation to or from an abortion provider

Giving instructions over the phone, internet, or other medium of communication

Giving money with the knowledge that it would be used to obtain an abortion

The city said that it would “vigorously defend [the ordinance]” and said it “looks forward to presenting that defense in court.”

Lubbock was the latest in a movement of mostly small Texas cities that had been declaring themselves as “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn.” The movement started here in East Texas in the tiny city of Waskom, just off the Louisiana border in June 2019.

The vast majority of the towns that had made such declarations not only did not have abortion clinics in their city limits, many did not have any within several miles.

The ACLU sued seven other East Texas towns that passed these measures, but was later dropped.

Lubbock is the largest city in the state to pass such an ordinance. Their current population stands around 254,000 people, according to a 2019 estimate from the United State Census Bureau.

Around 34,300 people cast ballots in the May 1 election with about 60% of voters supporting it.

Last week, State Sen. Bryan Hughes’ (R-Mineola) “Fetal Heartbeat” bill that would ban abortions as early as six weeks was passed in the Texas Senate and will head to Gov. Abbott’s desk, who has promised to sign it.

The Texas Heartbeat Act is novel in approach, allowing for citizens to hold abortionists accountable through private lawsuits, said Texas Right to Life. No heartbeat law passed by another state has taken this strategy. Additionally, the bill does not punish women who obtain abortions.

The bill’s opponents said that it could open the door to harassing or frivolous lawsuits that could have a “chilling effect” on abortion providers and leave rape crisis counselors, nurses and clinic staff.

The bill makes an exception allowing for abortions in the case of a medical emergency but not for rape or incest. A person who impregnated someone through rape or incest could not sue.