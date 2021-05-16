Police arrest man after 4-year-old was found dead in Dallas suburb

DALLAS (KETK) – Police arrested a man after a child was found dead in a Dallas neighborhood with multiple wounds.

On Saturday morning, around 6:50 a.m. officers received a call regarding a dead child on the street in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive. According to our NBC affiliate KXAS, police believe the child was killed around 5:30 a.m. Investigators believe he lived in the community.

The Dallas Police Executive Assistant Chief Albert Martinez did not provide details about how the child was killed, but said police believe an “edged weapon” was used, according to KXAS.

Dallas PD said the suspect was an adult male and that his identity will be withheld until he is booked into the Dallas County Jail.

“Unfortunately a small child was lost today in our city through a violent act and we will pursue justice to find whoever did this and bring some sort of closure, not only to family but to the community,” Martinez said. “…We are shocked, we are very angry about what has happened to this small child.”

A woman who lives in the neighborhood, by the name of Antwainese Square, said she was out on a morning walk around 6:40 a.m. when she saw what she said she thought was a dog. As Square got closer, she could tell she was looking at a body and called 911, according to KXAS.

“The baby didn’t have shoes, he didn’t have a shirt on and he was just laying there…,” Square said.

Square, who is a mother of three and an educator told KXAS she no longer feels safe in the neighborhood.

“For a kid to have to go through that, that’s just disturbing, and that’s disturbing for me to carry all day,” she said.

Dallas PD units including child abuse and homicide will investigate. The FBI crime scene unit was also called to assist, according to KXAS.

Law enforcement went through the area on Saturday, knocking on doors and interviewing potential witnesses.

Toronda Alford, a woman who has lived in the neighborhood for 11 years, said she did not hear police arrive at their door around 7:30 a.m.

“We still play in the street. We still ride bikes. On any given day, you’ll see about 10, 11 boys in the middle of street playing tag football,” she told KXAS. “For that magnitude, especially a child of that age that we do not know who the parents are is scary. I let my grandkids go out and play.”