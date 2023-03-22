Warning: This article contains graphic information.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A probable cause affidavit provided new details of the fatal stabbing of two men in McAllen.

Carlos Antonio Cardenas, 26, was arrested March 18 on charges of capital murder, criminal attempt murder and burglary of a vehicle, according to McAllen police.

The night of the stabbing

According to police documents, at 6:27 a.m. March 18, an officer responded to the Motel 6 at 700 W. Expressway 83 in reference to a man who was bleeding. The reporting party, a motel clerk, told police that a man did not want her to call police because she would be killed as well.

When the officer arrived at the west side entrance, he saw a man lying face down on the second floor hallway. The man was later identified as 45-year-old Keith Henry Cole, of Richmond, Virginia.

The officer moved to another entrance where he saw another man lying face down on the ground in the parking lot. The second man was later identified as 42-year-old Luis Eduardo Garza, of San Juan.

The document stated the officer then saw a man covered in blood “from his face to his shoes” poking the front office window with a black foldable knife attempting to get in. The man was later identified as Cardenas.

The officer pointed his weapon at Cardenas and ordered that he drop the knife, which he did. He was then placed in handcuffs and began giving “incoherent statements” that the motel clerk was a witch.

While being pat down, the officer located a clear glass pipe with burnt residue on both sides, according to police documents.

Police account of surveillance footage

Investigators began reviewing surveillance footage from the Motel 6 early that morning.

At 4:35 a.m., Cardenas and another man are seen walking out of room #220, and the man leaves in a white vehicle. Cardenas walks back to the room where he sees Cole walking in the hallway with a backpack. At 5:57, Cole is seen walking away from Cardenas as Cardenas attempts “squaring (him) up.”

A minute later, Cole is seen falling to the ground and Cardenas is seen stabbing him several times in the front of his body, the document stated. After Cole turned over on his back, Cardenas continued stabbing him.

“[Cardenas] is then seen leaving for a few seconds; returns and continues to stab [Cole] several more times on his back,” the document stated. “[Cardenas] is again seen leaving and then returns again to stab Cole more times including his head…”

Cardenas is then seen walking to the parking lot and gives Cole’s backpack to the occupant of a black vehicle. He then walks towards Garza, who was standing by the driver side of a white Ford Explorer in the eastside of the parking lot.

At 6:01 a.m., Cardenas attempts to stab Garza and the Ford leaves the area. Garcia attempted to flee from Cardenas, but slipped and Cardenas begins to stab him multiple times across his body, the document stated.

Cardenas is then seen grabbing a bag, and walking towards the black vehicle again, where he hands the bag to the driver.

Back at the motel

Police made contact with a third victim, a 32-year-old man from McAllen, who said he was inside the lobby when he saw Cardenas enter with a “large amount of blood on his clothing.”

As the victim walked out, Cardenas followed him, wrapped his arm around him and began pushing the knife towards his face. The man said that Cardenas eventually let go of him and went to the motel clerk’s vehicle, opened it and went inside appearing to look for something.

Another officer at the scene followed a trail of blood leading to an open door at room #220. The officer noted that the room appeared to be “ransacked.” On the same floor, an officer entered a storage room that had blood smears on the walls and blood drops on the floor.

Cardenas was transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared for small lacerations. He was then transported to the McAllen Municipal Jail, the documents stated.

His bond was set at $906,000, records show.