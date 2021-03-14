Police remove woman from Galveston bank after woman refuses to wear mask

GALVESTON, Texas (KETK) – A 65-year-old woman was removed by police after she refused to wear a mask at a Galveston bank on Thursday, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Terry Wright refused to wear a mask inside of a Bank of America branch. She was first asked by the bank manager to leave, but she refused to do so.

She was then removed by the police, and in body-cam video that was released Friday showed that Wright was arguing and tussling with the police officer who asked her to leave the bank.

“My money is in this bank. I’m going to take it out,” Wright said to the police officer. “The law says I don’t have to wear a mask.”

Wright was seen pulling her hand away from the officer when he tried to detain her.

“Do not touch me. Who do you think you are?” Wright asked the officer. “Hold up! Hold up! Some old lady is getting arrested here!”

When Wright was on the ground in handcuffs and was heard screaming, “This is police brutality.” Several winesses in the bank were heard disagreeing with her.

Wright had suffered minor injuries, according to police and was taken to UTMB Heath at Galveston for treatment.

A warrant was also issued for Wright’s arrest.

According to KPRC, the incident happened the day after the state’s capacity limits and mask mandates were lifted by Governor Gregg Abbott.

Even though Abbott’s order rescinds the mask mandate, businesses can implement their own coronavirus measures.

In a phone interview with KPRC 2, Wright said she has yet to see video of the incident and that she wouldn’t do anything differently.

“My civil rights were violated. There is no law that says I have to wear a mask, none whatsoever,” Wright told KPRC. “And how can a bank that has my money in it refuse me access unless I put a face diaper on?”

Wright added that she thinks wearing a mask is “absolutely ridiculous.”

“I don’t know why people aren’t waking up. I really don’t,” she said.

The Bank of America responded and released the following statement about the COVID-19 police in their bank locations to KPRC:

“We remain focused on supporting the health and safety needs of our associates, clients and communities. This includes ensuring our practices and policies are aligned with the most up-to-date guidance from medical professionals and public health experts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other medical experts continue to reinforce the importance of using face coverings and practicing physical distancing in all public spaces.

“In accordance with that ongoing guidance, we continue to require everyone who enters our financial centers wear a face covering. If clients inform us that they are uncomfortable wearing a face covering or unable to do so, we recommend they use our ATMs or drive-through window. Clients also can utilize mobile and online banking for the majority of their day-to-day banking needs.”