Police respond to fight at a Waco middle school

WACO, Texas – Police responded to a fight at a middle school in Waco on Friday.

When officers got there, they recommended for the school to be placed on a secure lockout – meaning the outside doors were locked to visitors.

In an email to parents, the Waco Independent School District says the situation was quickly contained and the people involved were dealt with.

The district tells FOX 44 News that no one needed medical attention because of the fight.

At the start of the school year, a fire forced students from G.W. Carver to transfer to Indian Spring.

Below is the message Principal Isaac Carrier sent to parents around noon Friday:

“This is Isaac Carrier, Principal of Indian Spring and Carver Middle Schools, just wanted to give you some information about an incident that took place today. Out of an abundance of caution, the Waco ISD police department recommended our campus be placed on a secure (lockout). While outside doors have been locked to visitors, we are allowing students to be called out one by one if you’d like to come and pick up your child. We are doing business as usual, and students are being served lunches as I speak. The situation is completely contained, and the individuals that were involved in the incident have been identified and are being dealt with from a disciplinary standpoint. We appreciate your support and will give you more information as soon as possible.”