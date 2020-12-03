Police search for Texas man accused of slicing victim’s face with machete

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding a man accused of slicing someone’s face with a machete in November.

Police said it happened on Nov. 14 around 3 p.m. at a gas station in the 7200 block of North Interstate 35. That’s in north Austin.

Officers said the man was involved in a verbal fight with the victim outside the gas station. Around 30 minutes after the encounter, the man returned with a machete and reportedly sliced the victim’s face, according to APD.

The victim followed the suspect despite his injuries and reported his direction of travel to officers.

He was taken taken to a local hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS, where he got surgery, police said. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Officers found several items of evidence including the machete, APD said.

Police said the suspect, known was “Soldado,” is known to hang around Cameron Road and Highway 183. He is described as Hispanic, between 5’6” and 5’7” with a muscular build, and estimated to be between 40 and 50 years of age.

Anyone with information or video can call (512) 974-4123, the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app. Information leading to the arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.