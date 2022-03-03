HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning, according to Houston police.

Our NBC affiliate KPRC reported that the shooting was in a neighborhood in the southwest portion of the city just after 1 a.m.

Police stated that the homeowner was asleep on the second floor when he heard the glass on his back door break. The intruder then made his way upstairs into the homeowner’s bedroom, according to investigators.

The homeowner fired his weapon and shot the intruder in the neck. Officers say the intruder ran to a neighbor’s door and knocked, saying he had been shot.

The intruder then collapsed further down the street before he was later pronounced dead. The report did not state if the intruder was armed.

The neighbor told police that the intruder was originally trying to get in his house and keyed his car before he broke in next door where he was then shot.

Police say the homeowner that shot the intruder is cooperating with police and an investigation is underway.