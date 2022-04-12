HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston man shot an intruder that posed as a health care worker while breaking into his mother’s home Tuesday morning, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Houston PD said the incident was around 12:30 a.m. in a neighborhood in the southeast portion of the city.

Investigators said that an older woman was home alone and had a man knock on her front door. He was wearing scrubs and claiming to be a healthcare worker.

The woman did not want to let him in and called her son, who happened to live a few blocks down the road. According to KPRC, the son found the intruder had broken through the front door and then shot him.

The investigation is ongoing.