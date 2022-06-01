HOUSTON (KETK) – A motorcyclist died after a crash in Houston on Tuesday.

The wreck took place in southwest Houston in the 7800 block of Harwin Drive at about 11:43 p.m.

An officer who was off-duty was at a traffic light on Fondren and was heading north. They noticed a motorcycle drove past them and ran the red light at a high speed, said authorities.

A pickup truck was moving west on Harwin. Police said the motorcycle crashed into the pickup truck and the truck then collided with an SUV that was at the red light and getting ready to travel south.

The off-duty officer performed CPR on the motorcyclist while the Houston Fire Department made it to the scene. A man was driving the motorcycle, and he died at the scene, said law enforcement.

Officials are still investigating the crash.