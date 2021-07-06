Police: Texas teen killed after jumping out of moving car during argument with mom on Interstate

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston teenage girl is dead after deputies said she jumped out of a moving car while arguing with her mother Monday night.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of a crash on I-45 in north Houston around 8 p.m.

Deputies said the teen is 15 years old and was arguing with her mom when she jumped out of the moving car. Our NBC affiliate KPRC was struck by an unknown car that then fled the scene. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the scene said they have yet to come across a witness who saw the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.